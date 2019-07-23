Wastewater discharge discovered in Davenport and is flowing into a local creek

Wastewater discharge has been discovered in Davenport. According to the Iowa DNR it has been flowing into a Davenport creek and will eventually reach the Mississippi River.

The Iowa DNR says the city public works department responded to an odor complaint and discovered a discharge into Silver Creek just north of the 3200 block of Covington Drive. Erosion had exposed the sewage pipe where the break occurred. The area is heavily wooded and not easily accessible, so it may take a few days to repair the break.

Silver Creek flows into Duck Creek and through several parks before reaching the Mississippi River.

