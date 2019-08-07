Watch: 45 ducks cross 5-lane road in single file and not a single person honks

Ducks are turning heads and stopping traffic in this coastal community.

Morning rush-hour commuters waited patiently Wednesday morning as 45 ducks waddled their way across Route 111, the Portland Press Herald reported.

Karen Ramunno caught the long parade on her phone and posted it her Facebook page.

“Proof that there are more good people in this world than bad!” Ramunno said. “Not one person in the 2 lines of traffic were beeping or impatient with these guys! Even the last 2 stragglers!”

Now all the city needs is a goose and the games can begin.

Biddeford is a community of 21,00 about 15 miles southwest of Portland.

Copyright 2019 Gray Television Group, Inc. All rights reserved.