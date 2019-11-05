Watch: Man rescues dog from roof of home

A dog in Rhode Island ended up in the strangest spot - on the roof of a house.

A good Samaritan came to the rescue after a dog got out on a house's roof. (Source: WJAR/CNN)

Luckily, it was spotted just in time, and someone stepped in to get the dog down safely.

A few weeks ago, Daylue Goah was looking outside of his third-floor window when he saw that a large dog somehow managed to get on the roof of his neighbor’s home.

It began pacing back and forth.

“I’m just like, ‘Oh my god, don’t do that, don’t do that. Wait for help. Wait for help,’” Goah said.

Neighbors called for help.

Goah said the dog’s owner wasn’t home at the time.

“When I saw the animal control car, I’m like, ‘Okay, help is finally here’. Then, when they left again, I’m like, ‘Oh, my God. He’s being left alone,’” he said.

Moments later, the dog’s owner and a good Samaritan came to help. The unidentified man climbed onto the roof.

Goah said he and its owner “made magic happen.”

“After several minutes of persuading the dog, he eventually went on top of the roof, got the dog and went close to the owner. [He] passed the dog through the sunroof and rescued the dog,” he said.

The dog’s owner couldn’t be reached for comment, but Goah said he told him he didn’t know the man who helped save his pooch from the roof.

“There are people who care even when they don’t know you," he said. "It gave me hope, especially from where I come from, Africa. When someone comes to your aid when you are in need, that’s a great thing.”

According to Goah, the dog’s owner said the dog likely got out through a window on the top floor.

