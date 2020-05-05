Watch the U.S. Army’s new commercial honoring frontline workers during COVID-19 pandemic

WASHINGTON (Gray News) - The U.S. Army has launched a new campaign to honor soldiers and civilians working on the front line during the coronavirus pandemic.
The U.S. Army has released a video paying tribute to frontline workers during the COVID-19 pandemic. (Source: U.S. Army)
The marketing campaign is called “To All Who Serve,” and it features images of doctors, nurses, soldiers and others who have contributed toward fighting the outbreak that has killed more than 70,000 in the U.S. alone. A 60-second spot titled “Brave” premiered Tuesday. A 30-second spot titled “Unbelievable” is currently running.