Watching Heavy Rain Potential for this Weekend.

A tropical disturbance to our south may provide a pipeline, to send some tropical moisture into parts of the Midwest.

Invest 91L is trying to organize this morning over the southern Bay of Campeche. The system may not develop into a named tropical system, but it will still help to send an enhanced stream of moisture our way, late-week into the weekend.

Small disturbances tapping into this moisture feed may help to produce some tropical downpours, and heavy rain. 1.00"-2.00" are possible here in the QCA by Sunday, with the threat for 3.00"+ just to our south.

Due to our already saturated ground, and high river levels, this rainfall may be enough to aggravate the local flooding situation.