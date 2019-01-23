Water main break impacting water service in Hampton, Ill.

UPDATE:

The Village of Hampton is reporting an additional water main break for residents located between the 100 & 200 Blocks of 2nd and 3rd Avenues from 3rd Street to 1st Street.

Officials say crews are working to resolve the issue right away.

The Village says a Boil Order for these affected residents is in effect until further notice.

ORIGINAL:

The Village of Hampton says there is a water main break affecting water service for customers on several streets.

Residents living on Cherry Hill, Barrington Circle, Kennelworth Circle, 3rd Avenue A between 3rd and 5th Street are being impacted. Water service is currently shut off.

When the water is turned back on, those affected will be under a boil order until further notice. That means boil water for 5 minutes before drinking or cooking with it.