Water main break in Davenport closes part of 2nd Street

West 2nd Street is being closed in Davenport due to a water main break.

City officials say the closure will be between Gaines and Warren due to the break. Brown Street is also closed at 3rd Street and River Drive.

Officials say drivers can get access to the Centennial Bridge using 3rd or 4th Street to Gaines.

Repairs are estimated to be completed and roads will be reopened sometime Friday according to officials.