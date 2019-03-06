Water main break in the Village of Rapids City, Ill.

Water services have been cut off, and a boil order will soon be in effect in Rapids City, Illinois following a water main break.

Rapids City officials say at 8:45 a.m. on Wednesday, Public Water Supply turned off water services to certain residents.

Those affected live on 17th Street from the 500 block to 2nd Avenue and the south side of 2nd Avenue from 17th Street to the 2100 block.

Once water main repairs have been made, water supply personnel will restore water services. However, a boil order will then be in effect.