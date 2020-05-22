Water main replacement work to close portion of 14th Street in Bettendorf

Starting on Tuesday, May 26, 14th Street will be partially closed to thru traffic in Bettendorf.

City officials say this is expected to last for three weeks and will be between Central Avenue and Mississippi Boulevard. The closure will be for water main replacement work.

Traffic heading southbound will be detoured along Central Avenue to 15th Street. Traffic heading northbound will be detoured along Mississippi Boulevard to 15th Street.

Local access will be provided for residents and businesses at all times. The intent is for local access to be provided from both the north and south ends of the work zone, however periodic closures of one end may be needed and traffic control will be adjusted accordingly.

The schedule for this work is weather dependent.