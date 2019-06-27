Water safety tips before you hit the Mississippi

As the weather warms up, many of us are headed to the water. Some are kayaking, some are fishing and some of us may be boating. Regardless of how you are embracing the great outdoors and the mighty Mississippi, safety should be a priority. We are taking a look at how to best enjoy our waters while also playing it safe.

Jeff Harrison with the Iowa Department of Natural Resources says that some of the biggest issues so far this year is people slipping and falling along the shoreline. Due to the flooding from this year, we’re dealing much more algae and mud than usual. “Even on the boat ramps with the morning dew, they're going to be slick so use caution,” says Harrison.

Once you do make it to the water, you’ll need life jackets for everyone on board, if you have a motor is larger than a 9.9, you’ll need an extinguisher, if your boat is longer than 16-feet, you’ll need a type 4 throw cushion and every vessel needs a sound producing device, such as an air horn. A flotation device is a good idea also and if you have a little cooler- that will work!

Harrison tells us, that’s going to stay afloat. That's going to allow someone to stay afloat... that's going to provide someone some buoyancy. You can cast them out, they can swim to them... that's going to keep them afloat till rescues get there and they can safely make it to shore.”

A final reminder for those planning to catch the 4th of July fireworks from the water, “Even though it's going to draw a lot of bugs this year... and we've had our fair share of bugs this year... is to make sure you keep your navigation light, your sternum lights on while you're watching the fireworks and on the water with your vessels.

Lastly- it new registration year! So for those of you headed out on the water by boat, if you still have the green registration sticker, it’s time to renew.

