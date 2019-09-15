Water skiers from around the country take on world records in Rock Island

Around 175 skiers from around the United States took the challenge to beat national and Guinness world records on the Rock River on Sunday.

The Backwater Gamblers held the “Big Pull” event in Rock Island.

“I’m a three-time national record holder as well as Guinness record holder so I hope to add to that this year,” said Jamie Voss, a skier and Big Pull organizer.

Vos said skiers at the event came from as far away as Florida and California.

While the skiers came from different places they said they are one big family.

A Wisconsin family said they’ve made skiing a family tradition.

“We love watching them ski and getting out to the lake every week,” said Mandy Fiehweg, a mom of five skiers. “We’ve had little ones start out there at age four or five.”

Two of Fiehweg’s kids competed at the event.

“I hope to see them win the world record for doubles and trios today so it’s exciting,” she said.

Big Pull skiers hoped to set records for ballet, doubles-couples, conventionals and trios.

“You’ll see many of them skiing in different records,” said Vos. “So they’re coming in real quick off the water, switching costumes, and them hopping back on the dock to do another attempt.”

The Backwater Gamblers Ski Club provides ski entertainment to the Quad Cities.

It’s mission is to become a nationally recognized show competition water ski team.