Water will be shut off for portion of Maquoketa for water main valve installation

Water will be shut off in certain areas of Maquoketa on Wednesday, June 17. City officials say this will be to allow for installation of a new water main valve.

On Wednesday, the valve will be installed at West Monroe and South 5th Street. This will result in water being shut off and will affect the homes in the following areas:

- 300 and 400 block of West Monroe Street

- 800 block of South 5th Street

Officials say the water will remain off until the work is finished but it will be restored by the end of the day.

A boil advisory will be in effect immediately following the water restoration. The advisory will be in effect until at least one set of bacteria samples have been finished, confirming the water meets all regulatory standards according to officials.

The boil advisory will affect the areas of:

- 300 and 400 block of West Monroe Street

- 800 block of South 5th Street