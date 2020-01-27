WaterPark Car Wash sold

WaterPark Car Wash has been sold to another car wash operator in the Quad City area.

According to a news release, the WaterPark locations in Moline and Davenport have been sold to "Clean Sweep Car Wash, Inc." which

operates "Pro-Clean Car Wash & Detailing" with branches in Iowa, Illinois, Ohio and Kentucky.

The car wash facilities will transition to Pro-Clean Car Wash and Detailing branches within the next few months. Remodeling is scheduled to be completed in March.

WaterPark CarWash was founded by Wayne Guinee, David Ostrom, Tom Bracke and Tim Richmiller in 1996. The WaterPark brand will retire after 24 years of service to the Quad Cities area.

Pro-Clean will also honor gift certificates sold by WaterPark.

Pro-Clean was founded in 1995 and operates with locations in Rock Island, Davenport, Dubuque and Kentucky and, Ohio. Along with detailing services, Pro-Clean offers unlimited car washes for one low monthly fee.