Ways to keep your kids busy with schools being temporarily cancelled

With multiple schools throughout Iowa and Illinois announcing temporary closures following the COVID-19 concerns, TV6 wanted to make sure parents have resources they need to keep their kids busy.

This is a growing list; know one we're missing? Let us know by emailing us at News@KWQC.com

Prodigy: Visit website here.

"The engaging, curriculum-aligned math platform loved by over 50 million students, teachers and admins. No cost, ever. Easily motivate 1st to 8th grade students to learn and practice math. Accessible at home or in class!"

Scholastic Learn at Home: Visit website here.

"Day-by-day projects to keep kids reading, thinking, and growing."

Tynker for Schools: Visit website here.

"If your school or district is planning a closure for preventative health-related reasons, please complete this form to get full access to the entire Tynker curriculum and platform at no cost. This will give you and your students access to our self-paced, on-demand courses until May 2020, but we will happily extend this offer until your school reopens."