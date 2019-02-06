"We are out filling potholes"; Davenport officials address potholes in the city

Multiple viewers have reached out to TV6 in regards to the city of Davenport's pothole issues, and TV6 got answers.

Officials with the city of Davenport say they're out filling potholes and if viewers can provide the approximate size of the pothole, that would help out city workers.

"When people call or report online, if they could give us an approximate size of the pothole, it would really help out," Nicole with Davenport Public Works tells TV6. "This makes sure we prioritize the worst ones above ones that can wait a bit longer. We are out filling potholes with cold mix whenever we are not plowing right now, but it will be a while before we can get to them all. Later winter/early Spring is always a challenge with potholes, but the extra harsh last two weeks will likely make this season worse."

To make requests for service through the city you can head to this link.