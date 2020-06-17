'We cannot have the circus we had yesterday:' Officials ask everyone to stay away from the black bear

Dozens of pictures and videos have been taken of the black bear traveling through the Quad Cities. Jeff Harrison, the Conservation Officer for the Iowa Department of Natural Resources says he understands seeing a black bear may be a once in a lifetime opportunity, it's absolutely necessary to stay away from the bear.

State officials say they aren't sure where exactly the bear came from. But, they know he was first spotted near Dubuque around Sunday. Since then, we've heard reports he made it down to Clinton, and on Wednesday afternoon, he safely crossed Interstate 80 and is passing through Davenport.

Iowa DNR wants to remind everyone to stay home, and not look for the bear. Harrison says it's not the bear's fault he's been pushed about 50 miles each day, and that crowds of people only move him further South. "We cannot have the circus we had yesterday. We almost had kids hit by a car because people were there and kids were walking to get to the side of the road that the bear was on. It could turn very bad very quickly," explains Harrison.

He says on Tuesday, they were focusing on making sure the bear made it safely across roads and North. Now, officials are turning their attention to those on the side of the road, making sure everyone has their seatbelts on and aren't stopping on a highway blocking traffic, "you're blocking traffic, you're creating a nuisance and we're going to start issuing citations." Harrison says each citation will be at least $100.

Officials hope the bear makes his way safely on his own. If he becomes "an imminent risk to public safety or goes in city limit where he's cornered" then Harrison says they may need to tranquilize him. That isn't their first step for safety reasons though, "it's not a guarantee that the bear won't have some reaction to being sedated. We don't know. We got the calculations formulated by known people who've done this before. But everything reacts differently to sedation."

While the bear may look cute from afar, Harrison wants us to remember it's still a wild animal, "any animal can become aggressive; a raccoon, a skunk, or a dog or a bear can become aggressive if they feel threatened or cornered. Black bears traditionally aren't that way." Harrison explains black bears are omnivores and eat mostly berries, leaves, or fish.

Harrison hopes the hype dies down, and the bear can make his way home, "once bystanders dispersed from the area, it started being a bear again... it was very stressful for that bear. At one point, the bear and I were 10 feet away. I was looking at it and it was looking at me, and its tongue was hanging, you could tell it was dehydrated, you could tell it was stressed."

If the bear is tranquilized, they're looking to bring it towards Yellow River State Forest in Northeast Iowa. First, though, they would hope the bear moves back on his own, as the safer option. The last thing they want is to euthanize the bear, which is why they are asking you to keep your distance so the bear can go any direction he wants, which they now estimate may be Missouri.

The Iowa DNR says the bear is a male between two and three years old and weighs about 400 pounds. If he does make his way North on his own, they estimate he could reach Wisconsin in about two days since he travels around 50 plus miles each day.