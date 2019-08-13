"We got high together”: Cop corrects sender of wrong-number text

Wrong numbers rarely get more awkward than this.

Someone who last week apparently thought they were contacting an acquaintance to invite them to a game accidentally texted the invite to a police officer instead.

When the officer explained the person had the wrong number, the person disagreed, declaring the two of them “got high together” previously.

The officer then sent a picture of himself in uniform and holding his badge with the message, “Pretty sure we didn’t get high together.”

Nearly 10,000 Facebook users have shared the text message exchange since Winfield Police posted it.