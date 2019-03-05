'We will not remain silent": Macomb mayor, community reacts to WIU layoff announcement

The Western Illinois University community prepares to express its concern over major layoffs. The WIU community hopes a rally Wednesday will send a message to administrators that the layoffs hurt everyone.

"We will not remain silent and we will continue to be advocates for them,” Macomb’s mayor Michael Inman said.

Inman calls the decision by the region’s largest employer concerning.

"Anytime we are experiencing layoffs, we are concerned,” Inman said. “We are concerned about those individuals and those families that are dealing with those hardships."

The mayor made his comments Monday while speaking alongside a group of other Illinois mayors gathered in Springfield. Inman said he understands the struggles states universities are facing, but with a new Governor comes a new budget. Gov. J.B. Pritzker has allotted an additional $55 million for higher education operation funds. Inman thinks that could help the university.

"Quiet honestly, I will be speaking with Gov. Pritzker about those when we have a chance to meet with him later this week,” Inman said. “We would like to see what he may have in store."

The school announced last week it was cutting 132 positions, including 29 faculty members, 89 civil service workers, 12 academic service personnel and two administrative employees. Inman said the community is doing what it can to help those impacted.

"I would tell you that the city of Macomb has a long standing relationship with the University,” he said. “We continue to work collaboratively with the administration at the University to minimize their challenges."

Twelve of the 132 positions will be cut from the Moline campus. The school’s union says the cuts account for about 8% of the university’s total workforce. It will hold a rally at 4:30 p.m. on the steps the Sherman Hall.

