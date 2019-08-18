Weak EF-O Tornado confirmed in Grand Mound Sunday morning

The National Weather Service has confirmed that a weak, EF-0 Tornado briefly touched down just southwest of Grand Mound early Sunday morning.

Numerous tree branches were down, along with one uprooted tree. A home had trim and shingle damage, and a window broken.

The brief tornado only traveled an estimated 0.1 miles, with a path width of around 20 yards.

The tornado was classified an EF-O using the Enhanced Fujita Scale.

EF SCALE:

EF-0 Weak 65-85 MPH

EF-1 Weak 86-110 MPH

EF-2 Strong 111-135 MPH

EF-3 Strong 136-165 MPH

EF-4 Violent 166-200 MPH

EF-5 Violent > 200 MPH