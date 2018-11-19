Weather Is Looking Good For Start Of Holiday Travel

Our weather pattern will quiet down for the start of Thanksgiving travel. Plenty of sunshine and dry conditions will be seen through Thanksgiving Day. Highs will get back to normal by Thursday in the mid to upper 40s. Now for after Thanksgiving travel the weather pattern will be unsettled. We are tracking rain chance Friday into Saturday. Temps will dive back into the 30s by Sunday and we could be dealing with rain/snow/wind by Sunday evening depending on how it all shakes out. As of now, you will want to monitor the post Thanksgiving Day travel forecast this week.