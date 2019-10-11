Weather and downed line causes power outage Friday morning in Clinton

Were you without power this morning in Clinton? If so, you weren't alone.

Officials with Alliant Energy tell TV6 that over 1,100 customers were without power Friday morning due to weather-related issues and a downed line.

The biggest outage affected 1,023 customers from 6:16 - 6:42 a.m. and they believe this was due to weather-related issues.

The second outage affected 168 customers and this was due to a downed line.

If you're still experiencing an outage, you're asked to call Alliant Energy directly.