Mild weather for this week - And Chance for snow BEFORE Christmas!

Monday was a great start to the week - that is if you like mild weather in mid-December! Temperatures were in the 40s to near 50 with plentiful sun. This looks to be something we'll repeat for Tuesday with some of your backyard thermometers likely jumping ABOVE 50! A few high clouds might fly through but that's the only difference you'll notice from Monday. As we get to Wednesday our skies will become more cloudy. Late in the day, likely late in the evening toward the overnight hours a bit of rain is possible. This will last into early Thursday before coming to an end. As the rain does end Thursday, it could become mixed with or change to some light snow but it looks too light to accumulate. After highs in the upper 40s Wednesday, and near 40 Thursday, we'll fall back to the 30s through the upcoming weekend. Now, as far as our white Christmas is concerned, we ARE watching the potential for a passing clipper system on Sunday which COULD produce some light snow. If this DOES happen the colder temps into the holiday COULD keep some of the snow on the ground into Christmas day. However, don't count your Christmas cookies just yet! The indication for this system is only coming from ONE weather model and since it's still MANY days away there's no way of telling whether this snow will ever come to pass. We ARE tracking it so stay tuned to forecasts later this week.