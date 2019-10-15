Wednesday Will Be The Coolest Day Since Mid April

Wednesday will be the coolest day we've had since mid April. This may sound a little misleading after the big cool down last week. Remember our high temperature can occur any time of day and even though we were in the 40s last Friday, the high was actually in the 60s very early in the morning. Wednesday will likely only have highs in the 40s and 50s and with gusty winds it will feel like 40s all day long. The last time we've had a high of 51° or colder was April 14th when we only hit 44°, 185 days ago.