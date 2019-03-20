Wednesday is International Happiness Day

Wednesday, March 20, is International Happiness Day and being happy can have some benefits you might find surprising.

Research shows happiness isn't just good for your mood, it can also help you stay healthy.

It being positive isn't something that comes naturally to you, experts say there are a few simple things you can do to be happier.

Experts also say social media can play a big part in one's happiness.

Research shows that when people compare themselves to others, based on social media posts, they tend to be less happy.

So how does the U.S. measure up?

According to the United Nations' 2018 World Happiness report, the U.S. is the 18th happiest country in the world.