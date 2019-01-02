Wednesday is National Personal Trainer Day

It is the start of a new year, and time for resolutions.

A common resolution for millions of people is to get in shape. January 2nd, 2019 is the day we observe National Personal Trainer Awareness Day.

Whether you're clueless about how to begin your fitness journey, or you just need to be held accountable, a personal trainer can help you reach your health goals.

Also, studies show, you have much better chances of sticking to your exercise and weight loss routines if you have a personal trainer. This is, however, their busiest time of year, so if you are serious about that resolution to get fit, talk to a personal trainer today!