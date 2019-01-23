It's a day that's way better than a kick in the pants, it's more like a pie in the face.

Yep, Wednesday is National Pie Day.

If you've been good so far on your New Year's diet resolutions, this could be your cheat day.

Nationaltoday.com says it's "A wonderful reminder of America's pie heritage and expression of the country's love affair with pies."

Some ways to celebrate: Host a pie party, listen to the 80's hair band Warrant's song "Cherry Pie", and share your creations!

Or check out the creations of other pie lovers at the hashtag #NationalPieDay.

Some businesses are offering free and discounted slices of pie on National Pie Day.