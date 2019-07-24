Wednesday is Speed Awareness Day; Moline police out enforcing speed traffic violations

Officers with the Moline Police Department will be out doing extra patrols as part of Wednesday's Speed Awareness Day.

Officials took to Facebook on Wednesday saying officers have been working throughout the morning and will continue throughout the day to raise awareness of the dangers related to speeding.

"Some of you were really excited about this event and got to us as fast as you could already this morning," the Facebook post read. "We want to remind you that participation in this event is voluntary, and there is no hurry."

Police say speed is a major factor in a significant portion of traffic crashes.

They're urging all drivers to slow down and to take your time getting to your destination.