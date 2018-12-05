Wednesday marks six years since hunters found Black Hawk cousins bodies

Six years ago on Wednesday marks the day hunters found the bodies of two Black Hawk County cousins.

Lyric Cook and Elizabeth Collins disappeared from their hometown of Evansdale on July 13, 2012. They were out riding their bikes when they vanished.

An investigation and searches quickly started. But it wasn't until December 5th when hunters found their bodies while in the Seven Bridges Wildlife Area in Bremer County.

Investigators believe someone kidnapped them. There are no arrests in this case. Local and federal authorities including the FBI came up with a list of possible characteristics of who would have taken the girls. They include:

- The offender saw a window of opportunity

- Is familiar with the area

- Likely blends in with the community

- May have attempted abductions in the past

- May have tried to change how they look shortly after the girls disappeared

Family and friends honored the girls with a park dedicated to them. Angels Park is a site that honors everyone who was lost too soon. Lyric and Elizabeth are a primary inspiration.

The Evansdale Police Department set up this website dedicated to this case. It provides more details on the possible suspect description, and updates on the case as well as reward and donation information.