Weed killer found in some Beer and Wine

The U.S. Public Interest Research Group has released a report showing that some of this country's most popular beers and wines contain small amounts of the weed killer "Glyphosate" also known as "Round-Up".

Photo: Pixabay

The consumer group says it tested 20 alcoholic beverages and 19 of them showed traces of the herbicide. Many brewers say they are against the use of the chemical, and point out that the amounts of the Glysophate found in their products are well below the EPA limits.

The U.S. "PIRG" says the findings are not necessarily dangerous but are still concerning giving the potential health risks.

A Statement from the Beer Institute says in part, "Our industry's number one priority is consumer safety" and it pointed to the U.S. PIRG's own finding that Glysophate Levels "are below EPA risk tolerances for beverages".