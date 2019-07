Lane closures will begin on Monday, July 22 due to bridge inspections on the Centennial Bridge.

Officials say the Illinois Department of Transportation will close a lane on Monday and this will go until Thursday, July 25. The closure will be from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. each day.

Officials say this will affect the Iowa bound outside drive lane for commuters.

Commuters are asked to slow down and use extreme caution while driving through all work zones.