Weekend Snow Outlook

Early Sunday morning through the afternoon we'll be seeing a system cross the QCA with a wet snow, and even some rain. South of interstate 80 accumulations look to be generally less than an inch. North of I-80 the accumulations could go up quickly. From an inch or so up to Hwy. 30, areas north of Hwy. 30 will see 2 to 3 inches with some spots along Hwy. 20 possibly seeing up to 4 inches. These are preliminary estimations and it must be remembered that if the track of the snow shifts north or south it will change the locations of the heavier amounts. Temperatures will be well into the 30s to near 40 the farther south. This will cause the snow to be rather wet. Due to the timing of this system and the uncertainty regarding the placement of the heaviest snow we still haven't issued a First Alert Day. Stay with us into the weekend as we track the latest with this system and issue a First Alert Day if necessary.