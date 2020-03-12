Weekend snow a possibility for the southern QCA

No really warm temps THIS weekend. Another typical facet of Spring weather is coming our way in the form of a wet snow! Areas along and south of I-80 could see some snow Saturday morning into the afternoon. At this point it looks like less than 3 inches will fall along the Hwy. 34 corridor, with less than an inch along I-80. It's still a bit early to marry yourself to those amounts, yet, as the track of the system can still change. Obviously, we've seen this before. Calling amounts just an extra day out can be fool's play. But, what I'm looking at with this particular system is the fact that daytime temps on Saturday will be in the low 40s, AND there will be rain likely falling along with the snow. This means whatever snow we get will compact, quickly, and likely won't last long. And, with warm road surfaces it shouldn't be much of a problem - even where a potential NARROW corridor of up to 3 inches falls! Nonetheless, stay tuned to KWQC on-air, on-line and on the go for the latest updates! Into next week it's back to 50s and chances for more rain than snow!