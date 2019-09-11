Weezer, Green Day and Fall Out Boy coming to Chicago for Hella Mega Tour

In case you somehow missed this big news on Tuesday - Green Day, Weezer and Fall Out Boy are going on tour together.

The tour? The Hella Mega Tour.

The tour starts off in Paris, France and then comes state-side on July 17, 2020.

Lucky enough for Quad Citians, the tour will make a stop in Chicago, Illinois at Wrigley Field.

The bands will perform the night of August 13, 2020 with special gust The Interrupters. While ticket information has been very limited, tickets will officially go on sale for the general public on Friday, September 20.