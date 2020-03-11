Weinstein faces sentencing, prison in landmark #MeToo case

NEW YORK (AP) — Harvey Weinstein is scheduled to be sentenced following his landmark #MeToo conviction for rape and sexual assault.

Harvey Weinstein will have a chance to speak at his sentencing after he chose not to testify during the trial.. (Source: AP Photo/John Minchillo/AP)

He faces up to 29 years behind bars for raping an aspiring actress in 2013 and forcibly performing oral sex on a TV and film production assistant in 2006. A second criminal case is pending in California.

Both women that Weinstein was convicted of assaulting are expected to be in court to give victim impact statements before he is sentenced.

Weinstein will also have a chance to speak after he chose not to testify during the trial.

The New York case was the first criminal matter to arise from accusations of more than 90 women.

Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved.