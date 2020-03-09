Weinstein lawyers seek mercy sent after his ‘historic’ fall

Lawyers for Harvey Weinstein say he only deserves five years in prison for his New York City rape conviction after already suffering a “historic” fall from grace and serious health issues.

They made the argument in a court papers filed Monday in advance of the 67-year-old former mogul’s sentencing on Wednesday.

He was convicted last month on rape and sexual assault charges.

His lawyers had contended at trial that any sexual contact was consensual.

Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved.