Weinstein jury indicates it is split on most serious counts, adjourns for weekend

The jury deliberating in Harvey Weinstein’s rape trial indicated Friday that it is deadlocked on the most serious charges, before adjourning for the weekend.

In a note sent to the judge during their lunch break, jurors posed a question asking if it were permissible for them to be hung on two counts of predatory sexual assault while reaching a unanimous verdict on other charges.

After consulting with prosecutors and Weinstein’s lawyers, Judge James Burke told the jury of seven men and five women to keep working toward a unanimous verdict on all charges.

Weinstein’s lawyers said they would accept a partial verdict, but prosecutors said no and Burke refused to do so.

Earlier in the day, “Sopranos” actress Annabella Sciorra was front and center again as jurors began their fourth day of deliberations by listening to a reading of a large chunk of her testimony.

Before concluding deliberations the day before, the New York City jury sent the judge a note saying it wants to review her cross-examination and any follow-up questioning by prosecutors about her accusations that Weinstein raped and sexually assaulted her in the mid-1990s.

The movie mogul has maintained any sexual encounters were

consensual.

Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved.