Welcome To April! 70s Next Week?

We made it to April! April is the month we really get rid of winter and go right into Spring. While we do average near an inch of snowfall, April snow tends not to be a big deal. In fact, the last time we had more than a trace of snow in April was in 2018 with 3.2".

April 2020 will start off with near normal temps today, but active weather will bring several chances for rain in the next two weeks as well as a warm up ahead of each system. We will be in the 60s Thursday, but next week will make run at the 70s on Tuesday!