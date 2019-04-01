Welcome To April A Wet & Warmer Month...Typically

Snow joke about it! See what I did there? We could see a few flurries this morning and again on Tuesday morning. This is not out of the ordinary in April. In fact, we average nearly an inch of snow for the month of April and the latest snow on record in the QC is April 30th, 1994 when we got 0.2". So we aren't out of the woods just yet in terms of snow, but we are on the way to warmer and wetter things! By the end of this month, the length of day will be nearly 14 hours and our average highs will be close to 70°!