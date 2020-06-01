Welcome To June & Summer Like Temps

Welcome to June where we start to feel like summer! Mother Nature is apparently getting the memo this year as it will feel like summer all week long. In fact we will make a run at 90 on Tuesday which is pretty close to normal for our first 90 degree day of year June 5th. Our last 90s day was September 30th of last year. June also happens to be our second wettest month of the year with nearly 4.5" of rain for the month.

As of now the Climate Prediction Center is calling for a warmer and wetter than normal month of June for the QCA. We will see how this all plays out.