Welcome To The 2nd Snowiest Month In The QCA

December is second coldest and second snowiest on average in the QCA. But if we look at the numbers January only averages 0.1" more snow than December, so we really are entering our snow season in the QCA. For those already asking about a White Christmas, we have those about 42% of the time. (White Christmas is having 1" or more snow on the ground at 6AM Christmas day).

The good news about December is that we start adding daylight after December 21st. While it won't be much it will eventually lead to warmer temps by February and March.