After a week of record rainfall and flooding we will finally get back to back dry days this weekend. Highs will be very May like in the 60s and 70s. With two dry days the river should begin to stabilize and the crest will start to move south of the QC.
Next week we are tracking more rain, but it is too far out to determine the impacts on rivers and if we will have severe weather. Stay tuned.
Welcomed Dry Days Ahead This Weekend
