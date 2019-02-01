Welding certificate gives inmates a chance to start over after prison sentence

Getting a second chance to turn their lives around. Seven inmates at Kewanee Life Skills Re-Entry Center received their welding certificates Friday morning.

Seven men with seven different stories.

“Seven life changing moments leading up to this,” said Kevin Boose, an inmate as he recites a poem.

A moment to correct the wrongs they've done.

“Seven sentences, seven different prisons before Kewanee,” said Boose.

Kewanee Life Skills Re-Entry Center now becoming a lifesaving center.

“This class now has been a great opportunity for me to get part of the workforce and give back to my community,” said Jamie Lopez, an inmate.

For Lopez, it’s a chance for him to explore new career options as he finishes his sentence at the end of February. Like many, welding was a new experience for him.

“It’s something new for me it's a life changing moment,” said Boose.

Many of these men can't change the past, but they can show their families a different future.

“Glad that somebody is seeing a chance to help these guys instead of leaving them in the same old rot,” said Louis Lopez, Jamie’s father.

The welding certificate was part of an outside course the center offers through Black Hawk College. This is the third graduating class through the program. Officials with Kewanee Life Skills Re-Entry Center say they hope this opportunity will make a difference.

“We need better outcomes in Illinois and this our first step at saying we can do better than we have done in the past,” said John Baldwin, Director of Illinois Department of Corrections.

Seven men with now seven different lives.

“Imagine the positive impact this would have on the world, our economy, our communities and our families,” said Boose.

Each of the seven men had to apply to get into Kewanee Life Skills Re-Entry Center. In order for an inmate to qualify, they must have one to four years left of their prison sentence.

The center currently has around 290 inmates. Since they have started the educational courses the recidivism rate has gone from 49 to 39 percent.