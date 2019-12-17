Well Above Normal Temperatures Ahead Of Christmas Holiday

Not only will our weather pattern be quiet leading up to Christmas it will also be very warm. Highs will be in the 40s this weekend and near 50° early next week! The average high around Christmas is 32°, so we will be running 15° above normal at least! Now the bad news. We will not have a White Christmas this year. I put the odds at less than 5%, but that's generous and leaving in a Christmas Miracle to account for it. Historically we have a 42% chance of a White Christmas and the last time we had a "brown " Christmas was 2018, in fact 4 of the last 5 years have been a brown Christmas' with the lone white one coming in 2017.