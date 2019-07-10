Well Above Normal Temperatures Likely Next Week

If you liked last weeks weather in the 90s then you'll love next weeks forecast! Well above normal temperatures are likely across the midwest. The one thing that could deter us from hitting the 90s for several days in a row is a tropical system in the Gulf. If it gets pulled to north next week it will bring us clouds and rain for a day or two, but it will also reinforce ridging over the midwest. This could mean an extended hot and mainly dry period in the QCA. Time for the dog days of summer.