Well Below Normal Temperatures Stick Around For Early March

An active weather pattern this week will keep snow chances around and bring another round of arctic air to the midwest this weekend and for early March. Average highs at the end of February and early March are in the low 40s, but we can expect highs to run 20° or more, cooler than normal. A strong front will arrive Friday and Saturday this week allowing for another arctic outbreak in our area. While we don't be setting any all time records near record cold highs and record lows for some dates will be in jeopardy. Bottom line, no signs of Spring yet in the QCA.