"Well guys, we tried"; Mex-2-Go Food Truck announces permanent closure

Officials with Mex-2-Go Food Truck have announced they will be closing business permanently.

"Well guys, we tried," the said in a Facebook post. "We hung in there as long as we possibly could."

Officials say the COVID-19 pandemic "hit many small locally-owned businesses hard," and they were one of those affected.

"It is with heartfelt sadness and frustration that we are announcing we must close our doors permanently," officials said. They announced that Friday, April 10, would be their last day and they would be open until 7 p.m. They're located at 1218 Brady Street in Davenport.

"Thank you for all your support and friendship over the years," officials said. "To our loyal customers, we will miss you greatly. We hope and pray that you and your families stay safe and well."