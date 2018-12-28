Wells Fargo agreement resolves Iowa consumer protection claims

Wells Fargo Bank N.A will pay $575 million to resolve claims that the bank violated according to Iowa Attorney General Tom Miller.

Officials with Iowa Attorney General Tom Miller's office made the announcement Friday, Dec. 28. You can read the announcement below.

"Iowa Attorney General Tom Miller announced Friday that Wells Fargo Bank N.A. will pay $575 million to resolve claims that the bank violated state consumer protection laws over several sales practices, including creating unauthorized accounts, and other actions that affected millions of customers.

Iowa joined Arizona, Connecticut and Pennsylvania in leading the investigation into Wells Fargo’s practices.

This settlement represents the most significant engagement involving a national bank by state attorneys general acting without a federal law enforcement partner.

“This agreement is unique and one of the largest multistate settlements with a bank since the National Mortgage Settlement in 2012,” Miller said. “This significant dollar amount, on top of actions by federal regulators, holds Wells Fargo accountable for its practices.”

Iowa’s share of the settlement is $6,180,941.33, which will go to the state’s Consumer Education and Litigation Fund."

You can read more on the attorney general's website at this link.

