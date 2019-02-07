Wells Fargo customers experiencing online outages

Wells Fargo customers may be experiencing trouble accessing their online banking and use of the bank's mobile app. According to tweets from Wells Fargo, they are asking for patience while they research the issue and to check back for any updates. They says crews are working to restore services as soon as possible and apologize for the inconvenience.

We apologize to our customers who may be experiencing an issue with our online banking and mobile app. Thanks for your patience while we research this issue. If you are impacted, please check back here for updates. — Wells Fargo (@WellsFargo) February 7, 2019

