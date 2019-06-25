Wendy’s spicy chicken nuggets are returning this August

The stars have indeed aligned. All will soon be right with the universe once again.

Wendy’s has announced the return of the spicy chicken nuggets.

In a pair of cryptic tweets Monday, the fast food giant hinted at the return of the highly sought-after nuggets of spice and fire.

In follow-up tweets, Wendy’s confirmed the nuggets - which were removed from the menu in 2017 - are coming back on August 19.

Wendy’s even went as far as to make a Google calendar event for the release, and sent out a mass invite to lunch in a tweet.

“Hey, just wanted to send a lunch invite out to everyone. Was looking at the calendar and this seemed like it was probably the best date. Figured it would be a good chance for a couple million of us to get together,” the Google event said. “Just thought we’d throw a little nugget out there and see who wanted to hang.”

The date of the event is August 19.

In May, Chance the Rapper practically willed the nuggets back into existence with a motivational tweet.

“Positive Affirmations for today," the rapper tweeted. “I WILL have a good day, I Will succeed today, Wendy’s WILL bring back spicy nuggets at some point please Lord let it be today.”

“Y’all keep asking, so here’s your chance,” Wendy’s said in response to Chance. “If you guys can get our tweet to 2 Million likes, they will bring SPICY CHICKEN NUGGETS BACK!”

The goal, at first, seemed impossible. Two million likes would catapult the chain’s tweet into Twitter history as the most-liked tweet of all time.

Spicy nugget fans were not to be underestimated, however, achieving the goal in less than two days.

“THIS IS NOT A DRILL! Spicy Chicken Nuggets are coming back!” the company tweeted. “We don’t know when yet, gotta figure it out, but soon, and ok, LOSING IT RIGHT NOW THIS IS AMAZING!!”

Taste buds everywhere, rejoice.

Copyright 2019 WAFB. All rights reserved.