Wendy's spicy chicken nuggets return Monday by fan request

Wendy’s is bringing back spicy chicken nuggets after more than two years of urging by fans.

The fast food chain confirmed the news via Twitter on Thursday, saying the nuggets will be available at stores across the country beginning Monday, Aug. 12.

The campaign to bring them back began almost as soon as they were removed from the menu more than two years ago, and gained momentum last May when Chance the Rapper added his support.

Wendy's promised to bring back spicy nuggets if the Chicago-born rap artist could get 2 million likes on his Instagram post about them, and his followers came through.